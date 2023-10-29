Arizona Cardinals fall to 1-7 after loss to Baltimore Ravens

It was another ugly performance from Josh Dobbs until the fourth quarter, then he found a rhythm to get them a chance.

However, it was his mistakes in the first half and the third quarter that led to the Arizona Cardinals falling at home to the Baltimore Ravens 31-24.

The defense played way above expectations in this one, as they did as much as they could in this one and kept the team in it for the most part.

Emari Demercado did a nice job running the ball most of the time and the defense got after Lamar Jackson and the Ravens high powered offense.

However, the turnovers killed any chance this team had.

There were a couple of impressive plays on the offensive side of the ball, highlighted by Trey McBride’s score in the fourth quarter, and Marquise Brown’s late touchdown.

This is another game where you come away feeling good about some things, but also knowing nothing will improve until Kyler Murray is back.

Onto the Cleveland Browns.