Cardinals Reacts Survey Week 5: Are you still buying-in and do you think the Arizona Cardinals beat the Bengals?

A week removed from an outstanding performance and maybe the worst overall performance from the team against the best competition they may face all season begs the question, did they show you enough for you to keep buying-in?

Also, for the first time all season we have a simple secondary question... Are the Arizona Cardinals going to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

When the schedule came out this was preposterous, but the games are not played on paper, and the new highest paid quarterback in NFL history has been bad to start the season.

He looks like he is still trying to play through the calf injury, and yet he refuses to let the team go to the backup while he heals.

That has resulted in a 1-3 start as well as two performances where one of the most loaded offenses in the NFL scored three points.

So, what say you Revenge of the Birds readers?

