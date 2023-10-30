Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs against Cleveland Browns

The Arizona Cardinals played one of their better defensive games on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens despite giving up 31 points.

That is because the offense set them up in terrible situations multiple times in the game.

Yet, they found a way to back door cover late in the game and now are heading into a tough matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook the Arizona Cardinals are 7.5-point road dogs heading into this one.

That is not surprising that they are underdogs, but I am a little surprised with how well they have played with P.J. Walker that they are only a little over a touchdown dog.

Of course, I was shocked to see them get the backdoor cover so what do I know at this point?

On the other hand, the Browns have not won games impressively this season outside of their games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans, so maybe this is another one of those games.

Anyway, we will see how this line moves over the next six days.