Lions vs Raiders: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

Happy Monday Night Football one and all.

Week eight as a matchup of two franchises that the Arizona Cardinals can take notes from.

On one side, you have the Raiders who look like a mess still, and on the other you have the Lions, who despite getting shellacked last weekend by the Baltimore Ravens, are atop the NFC North and looked prime to be contenders for the next several years.

Clearly the Cardinals want to follow the Lions lead.

Here is everything you need to know about Monday Night Football.

Who: Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time

Location: Ford Field - Detroit, MI

National TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports SiriusXM channel 88

Betting line: Lions -7 per DraftKings Sportsbook

