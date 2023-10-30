Josh Dobbs to the bench, Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune to start against Cleveland Browns

Everyone saw what was happening and most have seen enough.

Yet, after the game Jonathan Gannon did the right thing and didn’t make a rash or emotional decision about his quarterback situation, he said Josh Dobbs would start next week against the Cleveland Browns.

Well, that is not happening.

Gannon on Monday spoke to the media and changed course, after being able to go back and watch the tape and see that a lot of the mistakes, especially with the game in the balance were mistakes by Josh Dobbs.

That allowed him to course correct on Monday for the Arizona Cardinals:

Gannon said he changed his mind about Dobbs starting and moving to Kyler/Tune after watching video. Decision made by this morning. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 30, 2023

Gannon also emphasized that it is Kyler Murray if he can go, and Clayton Tune if he cannot.

There was plenty of blame to go around yesterday, but two plays by Dobbs when the game remained close really changed the course of the game.

Dobbs threw his first interception just before the half that led to the Ravens taking a 14-7 lead.

Then, his next interception, one of the poorer throws he has made on the season, basically ended things for the Cardinals.

Now, it is either Clayton Tune, or the return of Kyler Murray.