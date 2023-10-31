We prepare you for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Cleveland Browns.

Arizona Cardinals vs Cleveland Browns: Everything you need to know for Week 9

After eight games the Arizona Cardinals have pulled the plug on the Josh Dobbs era.

Most fans would say it is about two games too late, but it happened and we are stronger and better for it.

Now, we wait to see if it is the debut of Kyler Murray for the 2023 NFL season, or the career debut for Clayton Tune.

Either way, it is a tough opponent for whoever gets the call as the Cleveland Browns are without their starting quarterback, but their defense is one of the best in the NFL.

The Browns defense ranks as the top defense in yards allowed, they are 12th in points allowed, and they have done it with a ferocious pass rush and a swarming run defense.

The one thing the Arizona Cardinals can compete with though is the Browns offense, who with the injuries to Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson, their ability to throw the ball has greatly diminished.

So, can the Cardinals slow down one of the top rushing offenses in the NFL and can they get their offense going well enough?

This will be a really intriguing game all around.