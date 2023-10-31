Arizona Cardinals have the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after eight weeks

We are halfway through the 2023 NFL season and that means we as Arizona Cardinals fans are looking forward.

We know that Kyler Murray will be back soon, maybe even this weekend, so this could change things but at the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season the Arizona Cardinals currently have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

From Tankathon:

So, the Cardinals sit at the first and 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

If they finish with the first pick, then the debate will start, but as of now they are in a great position to move back with the Giants, Packers, Patriots or Raiders.

That would allow them to recoup a mountain of picks and then from there make picks.

If they stay put, then the debate comes in whether it is Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Should be fun to see how this all plays out.