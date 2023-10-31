Cardinals trade QB Josh Dobbs to Vikings

Perhaps Arizona Cardinals fans have a stronger understanding of why Jonathan Gannon changed his mind about starting Josh Dobbs versus the Browns.

#Cardinals fans - Your reaction to this news?https://t.co/nj4LNzHrsO — Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports (@Bickley_Marotta) October 31, 2023

One would imagine that after the Minnesota Vikings knew Kirk Cousins would be lost for the season, they called the Cardinals to inquire about the potential availability of Josh Dobbs.

Hey it's quite possible that MOJO made the switch at QB knowing they were likely going to trade Josh Dobbs to the Vikings. With Kyler close to returning and Clayton Tune in the bullpen, Dobbs became a trade chip. Expect MO to re-sign Jeff Driskel to the PS. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 31, 2023

Here’s what likely will happen with the Cardinals’ QB situation this week:

Kyler Murray will be activated to the 53 man roster this week.

If Kyler indicates that he feels good to play —- he will.

If Kyler feels he needs another week —- he’ll be the emergency backup.

Monti Ossenfort will re-sign Jeff Driskel, most likely to the practice squad, and he will either be the backup to Tune or the emergency QB if Kyler starts.

Here’s the compensation:

We have agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. pic.twitter.com/XIdr9PXeM2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 31, 2023

Your thoughts about the trade and the QB situation for the game versus the Browns?