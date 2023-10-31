 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals trade QB Josh Dobbs to Vikings

With Kyler Murray on the verge of starting, Cardinals feel free to trade Josh Dobbs

By Walter Mitchell
Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Perhaps Arizona Cardinals fans have a stronger understanding of why Jonathan Gannon changed his mind about starting Josh Dobbs versus the Browns.

One would imagine that after the Minnesota Vikings knew Kirk Cousins would be lost for the season, they called the Cardinals to inquire about the potential availability of Josh Dobbs.

Here’s what likely will happen with the Cardinals’ QB situation this week:

  • Kyler Murray will be activated to the 53 man roster this week.
  • If Kyler indicates that he feels good to play —- he will.
  • If Kyler feels he needs another week —- he’ll be the emergency backup.
  • Monti Ossenfort will re-sign Jeff Driskel, most likely to the practice squad, and he will either be the backup to Tune or the emergency QB if Kyler starts.

Here’s the compensation:

Your thoughts about the trade and the QB situation for the game versus the Browns?

