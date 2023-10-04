Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals: Everything you need to know for Week 5

We are onto week five, and the smallest line of the season for the ARizona Cardinals.

No one thought that this matchup between the Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals would be between two teams at 1-3, but the Bengals have really struggled to start the season.

Much of that can be contributed to a calf issue that Joe Burrow is trying to play through, but is he doing more harm than good at this point?

Add to that the Cardinals have been much more impressive than expected through their first four weeks and the line open at five and moving down to three already means there is money coming in on the Cardinals.

So, do the Cardinals have a shot this week?

They’ll need both Josh Woods and Jonathan Ledbetter healthy, before they make any noise, but the way the Bengals have looked, if their offense can play like it did against the Niners and the defense can force some stops and get a turnover or two, they could be staring down the barrel of two wins.

Let’s go, Cardinals!