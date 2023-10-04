Arizona Cardinals designate Dennis Daley and Garrett Williams to return from injury lists

The Arizona Cardinals made a bevy of roster moves to clear some room and now the corresponding moves have come in, as the team has activated offensive lineman Dennis Daley and rookie cornerback Garrett Williams.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated offensive lineman Dennis Daley to return from the injured reserve list and cornerback Garrett Williams to return from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list (NFI). Daley and Williams can begin practicing and the team can activate each player to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

Williams tore his ACL in October, so now he is finally back and ready to practice with the team. He would be a huge upgrade to a struggling secondary, but it is also a lot to ask a rookie cornerback.

Meanwhile, Daley will give the Cardinals some good depth. As bad as Elijah Wilkinson has been, it feels like making a change could alter the overall effort of the collective along the line.

Welcome back to both. Let’s hope they are ready to go in the next three weeks.