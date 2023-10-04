Early Cardinals MVP and rookie of the year nominations in all 3 phases

Although the Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 after the first 4 games, a number of players are producing at a high level. After giving strong consideration to a number of players, here are this fan’s nominees:
After 4 games, here are early nominees for MVP, ROY:— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 3, 2023
Offense: MVP-James Conner; ROY-Paris Johnson, Jr., WR Michael Wilson
Defense: MVP- Dennis Gardeck; ROY-Kei'Trel Clark
Special TeamsL MVP - Matt Prater; ROY-Owen Pappoe
ROTB Poll:
Poll
Do you concur with these early MVP and ROY nominees in all 3 pages nominees?
-
83%
Yes to all 3 phases
-
9%
Yes to 2 of the 3 phases
-
0%
Yes to 1 of the 3 phases
-
7%
No to all 3 phases
Please share how you voted and why.
Honorable Mentions:
Offensive MVP: Will Hernandez, Josh Dobbs, Marquise Brown
Defensive MVP: Kyzir White
Special Teams MVP: Zach Pascal
Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense: (players with over 100 snaps)
- 82.2 —- RB James Conner
- 74.4 —- WR Marquise Brown
- 70.9 —- WR Michael Wilson
- 70.8 —- RG Will Hernandez
- 68.4 —- QB Josh Dobbs
Top 5 PFF Grades on Defense: (100 snaps)
- 79.3 - —LB Krys Barnes
- 78.3 —- ED Dennis Gardeck
- 77.3 —- ED Victor Dimukeje
- 71.3 —- S Andre Chachere
- 60.8 —- LB Kyzir White
Top 5 PFF Grades on Special Teams (100 snaps)
- 81.2 - —Zach Pascal
- 76.1 —- Owen Pappoe
- 72.3 —- Victor Dimukeje
- 72.2—- Trey McBride
- 70.0 —- Zeke Turner
Team Rankings Per PFF:
- Overall —- 27th
- Offense —- 21st
- Passing —- 20th
- Pass Blocking —- 25th
- Receiving —- 22nd
- Running Game —- 3rd
- Run Blocking —- 19th
- Defense: —- 31st
- Run Defense —- 25th
- Tackling —- 26th
- Pass Rush —- 25th
- Pass Coverage —- 30th
- Special Teams —- 22nd
ROTB Questions of the Day:
- How many Cardinals at this early juncture in the season deserve Pro Bowl consideration?
- How many Cardinals at this early juncture in the season deserve NFL All-Rookie 1st or 2nd Team consideration?
Loading comments...