 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early Cardinals MVP and rookie of the year nominations in all 3 phases

Who are the Cardinals’ leaders for MVP and ROY after first quarter of the season?

By Walter Mitchell Updated
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 after the first 4 games, a number of players are producing at a high level. After giving strong consideration to a number of players, here are this fan’s nominees:

ROTB Poll:

Poll

Do you concur with these early MVP and ROY nominees in all 3 pages nominees?

view results
  • 83%
    Yes to all 3 phases
    (46 votes)
  • 9%
    Yes to 2 of the 3 phases
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes to 1 of the 3 phases
    (0 votes)
  • 7%
    No to all 3 phases
    (4 votes)
55 votes total Vote Now

Please share how you voted and why.

Honorable Mentions:

Offensive MVP: Will Hernandez, Josh Dobbs, Marquise Brown

Defensive MVP: Kyzir White

Special Teams MVP: Zach Pascal

Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense: (players with over 100 snaps)

  • 82.2 —- RB James Conner
  • 74.4 —- WR Marquise Brown
  • 70.9 —- WR Michael Wilson
  • 70.8 —- RG Will Hernandez
  • 68.4 —- QB Josh Dobbs

Top 5 PFF Grades on Defense: (100 snaps)

  • 79.3 - —LB Krys Barnes
  • 78.3 —- ED Dennis Gardeck
  • 77.3 —- ED Victor Dimukeje
  • 71.3 —- S Andre Chachere
  • 60.8 —- LB Kyzir White

Top 5 PFF Grades on Special Teams (100 snaps)

  • 81.2 - —Zach Pascal
  • 76.1 —- Owen Pappoe
  • 72.3 —- Victor Dimukeje
  • 72.2—- Trey McBride
  • 70.0 —- Zeke Turner

Team Rankings Per PFF:

  • Overall —- 27th
  • Offense —- 21st
  • Passing —- 20th
  • Pass Blocking —- 25th
  • Receiving —- 22nd
  • Running Game —- 3rd
  • Run Blocking —- 19th
  • Defense: —- 31st
  • Run Defense —- 25th
  • Tackling —- 26th
  • Pass Rush —- 25th
  • Pass Coverage —- 30th
  • Special Teams —- 22nd

ROTB Questions of the Day:

  • How many Cardinals at this early juncture in the season deserve Pro Bowl consideration?
  • How many Cardinals at this early juncture in the season deserve NFL All-Rookie 1st or 2nd Team consideration?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...