Early Cardinals MVP and rookie of the year nominations in all 3 phases

Although the Arizona Cardinals are 1-3 after the first 4 games, a number of players are producing at a high level. After giving strong consideration to a number of players, here are this fan’s nominees:

After 4 games, here are early nominees for MVP, ROY:

Offense: MVP-James Conner; ROY-Paris Johnson, Jr., WR Michael Wilson

Defense: MVP- Dennis Gardeck; ROY-Kei'Trel Clark

Special TeamsL MVP - Matt Prater; ROY-Owen Pappoe — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 3, 2023

ROTB Poll:

Poll Do you concur with these early MVP and ROY nominees in all 3 pages nominees? Yes to all 3 phases

Yes to 2 of the 3 phases

Yes to 1 of the 3 phases

No to all 3 phases vote view results 66% Yes to all 3 phases (4 votes)

33% Yes to 2 of the 3 phases (2 votes)

0% Yes to 1 of the 3 phases (0 votes)

0% No to all 3 phases (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Please share how you voted and why.

Honorable Mentions:

Offensive MVP: Will Hernandez, Josh Dobbs, Marquise Brown

Defensive MVP: Kyzir White

Special Teams MVP: Zach Pascal

Top 5 PFF Grades on Offense: (players with over 100 snaps)

82.2 —- RB James Conner

74.4 —- WR Marquise Brown

70.9 —- WR Michael Wilson

70.8 —- RG Will Hernandez

68.4 —- QB Josh Dobbs

Top 5 PFF Grades on Defense: (100 snaps)

79.3 - —LB Krys Barnes

78.3 —- ED Dennis Gardeck

77.3 —- ED Victor Dimukeje

71.3 —- S Andre Chachere

60.8 —- LB Kyzir White

Top 5 PFF Grades on Special Teams (100 snaps)

81.2 - —Zach Pascal

76.1 —- Owen Pappoe

72.3 —- Victor Dimukeje

72.2—- Trey McBride

70.0 —- Zeke Turner

Team Rankings Per PFF:

Overall —- 27th

Offense —- 21st

Passing —- 20th

Pass Blocking —- 25th

Receiving —- 22nd

Running Game —- 3rd

Run Blocking —- 19th

Defense: —- 31st

Run Defense —- 25th

Tackling —- 26th

Pass Rush —- 25th

Pass Coverage —- 30th

Special Teams —- 22nd

ROTB Questions of the Day: