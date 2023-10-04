Tee Higgins sits, Joe Burrow not on early injury report for Cincinnati Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals are seeing a much different Cincinnati Bengals team than we expected to when the schedule was released, or training camp, or even preseason or week one.

No, instead they have basically been a bad football team through the first four games.

So, of course there is much concern from the Cardinals side of things because a team with this much talent on paper has to rebound, right?

Well, if they don’t get healthy then maybe not.

And this week is not trending great for the Bengals when you look at the first injury report.

Quite a few guys on the injury report, but most practiced at least some for the #AZCardinals: pic.twitter.com/dKaM5zj5iD — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 4, 2023

A lot of limited players, but most practiced for the Cardinals.

Yet, it is the Bengals and especially a scuffling offense where everyone is watching.

If Tee Higgins who isn’t practicing today can’t go in Arizona, the Bengals will be without Charlie Jones and Tee.



Thin at WR — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 4, 2023

Higgins is part of a group of Bengals players who have not had a great start to the season, and is coming off a game with no catches.

With Burrow hurting all season, this could be an interesting game to watch unfold.