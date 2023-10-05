 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 5 ROTB Pick 3 vs Spread Competition

Leaders of the pack to date: Rawdy, nkaiser8, Blackram928, iacardsfan

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Cardinals’ fans and ROTB members, we are on to Week 5 and here are the updated standings, thanks to CCF for his fine tallying:

Updated Standings:

9 Rawdy, nkaiser8, Blackram928, iacardsfan

8 Wilmot515, Riggodrill, CCF

7 Dobbaliciais, ERauch

6 Chambana81, RyanMac7, Red Run, CFWA

5 JethroBodine, Mitch

4 brainofj

NFL Week 5 point spreads:

My Picks:

  • PHI (-5.5) over LAR
  • KC (-5.5) over MIN
  • SF (-3.5) over DAL

Your Picks?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...