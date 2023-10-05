Week 5 ROTB Pick 3 vs Spread Competition

Hey Cardinals’ fans and ROTB members, we are on to Week 5 and here are the updated standings, thanks to CCF for his fine tallying:
Updated Standings:
9 Rawdy, nkaiser8, Blackram928, iacardsfan
8 Wilmot515, Riggodrill, CCF
7 Dobbaliciais, ERauch
6 Chambana81, RyanMac7, Red Run, CFWA
5 JethroBodine, Mitch
4 brainofj
NFL Week 5 point spreads:
- Chicago Bears (+6) at Washington Commanders (-6)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5) at Buffalo Bills (-5.5)
- Houston Texans (+2.5) at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5)
- Carolina Panthers (+8.5) at Detroit Lions (-8.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+1) at Indianapolis Colts (-1)
- New York Giants (+9.5) at Miami Dolphins (-9.5)
- New Orleans Saints (+1) at New England Patriots (-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+5.5)
- New York Jets (+2.5) at Denver Broncos (-2.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+5.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (+3.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
- Green Bay Packers (-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (+1)
My Picks:
- PHI (-5.5) over LAR
- KC (-5.5) over MIN
- SF (-3.5) over DAL
Your Picks?
