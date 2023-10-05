Cardinals sign RB Damien Williams to practice squad

With Keaontay Ingram sidelined with a neck injury, the Cardinals signed Damien Williams to their practice squad to bolster their running back position.

Williams, 31, was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He is best known for his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was a Super Bowl Champion in 2019. Williams was in heavy considerations to be the Super Bowl MVP after finishing with 133 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals brought in Damien Williams in July for a workout before signing Marlon Mack to a one-year contract.

As a nine-year veteran, Williams made stints with the Chiefs, Dolphins, Bears, Falcons, and Raiders before joining the Cardinals’ practice squad.

He is joining a Cardinals’ roster that consists of James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demarcado, and Corey Clement in their running back backfield. With Ingram ailing, Williams could be elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.