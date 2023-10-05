Bears vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals will be watching this one, or maybe their fans because the Chicago Bears sit with the first and second picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So, this game is one to watch as it could be one of the games the Bears could win.

Of course, there are rumors this is a must win for the Bears coaching staff, as they take on the Washington Commanders.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football, one of the worst matchups on paper of the season.

Week 5: Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2)

Date: Thursday, Oct 5, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: FedEx Field — Landover, MD

National TV: Amazon Prime

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kaylee Hartungon (sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88

Betting line: Commanders -6 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the picks from Revenge of the Birds via TallySight.