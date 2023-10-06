SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans are still confident in the direction of the team, even after loss to Niners

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals did not cover and lost by their biggest margin of the 2023 NFL season.

In fact, it was the first game they looked overwhelmingly outmatched.

Yet, even with everything that happened on Sunday in the Arizona Cardinals 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, fans saw the vision.

95% of fans are still confident in the direction of the team.

This was an interesting result and something I would love to get the meta data on, was it the same set of 95% saying, this loss didn’t matter?

It will be interesting to see what the Arizona Cardinals fans think after this game, because there is now an expectation for the first time this season... something we will discuss later.

