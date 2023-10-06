Cardinals-49ers Week 4 review, reactions; Week 5 roster moves

Happy Friday one and all.

Jess and I are back with a new episode looking at the Arizona Cardinals loss to the San Francisco 49ers, what exactly went wrong, and were there some good things to take away from the game?

First off, what was the most disappointing thing from the loss? From there, the good and bad on both the offense and defense, before we discussed the pending roster moves that happened.

It is a great hour of Cardinals talk, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Times and topics

Times and topics

(1:00) What was most disappointing from the loss

(12:12) The good and bad on offense

(23:02) The good and bad on defense

(34:27) What the roster moves mean