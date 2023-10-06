 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Under-used Cardinals

Here are some players who could give the team a boost, if called on or featured more

By Walter Mitchell
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Cardinals’ WR Greg Dortch (pictured above) is the poster boy for the most under-used player on the Arizona Cardinals. Last season, Dortch The Torch led the NFL in quickest yards of separation. That’s right, Dortch led the entire NFL.

What WR led the team last year in completion percentage?

You guessed it:

  • 81.3% (64/52) —- Greg Dortch
  • 73.2% (56/41) —- Rondale Moore
  • 66.7% (96.64) —- DeAndre Hopkins
  • 62.6% (107.67) —- Marquise Brown
  • 51.3% (41/24) —- A.J. Green

Makes sense when a WR leads the NFL in quickest separation.

2022 WR Games Started:

  • 15 —- A.J.Green
  • 10 —- Marquise Brown
  • 8 —- DeAndre Hopkins
  • 4 —- Rondale Moore
  • 4 —- Greg Dortch

Yards Receiving:

  • 717 —- Hopkins
  • 709 —- Brown
  • 467 —- Dortch
  • 414 —- Moore
  • 236 —- Green

TD Catches:

  • 3 —- Hopkins
  • 3 —- Brown
  • 2 —- Dortch
  • 2 —- Green
  • 1 —- Moore

1st Downs:

  • 35 —- Hopkins
  • 33 —- Brown
  • 19 —- Dortch
  • 16 —- Moore
  • 11 —- Green

By far, Greg Dortch was the most consistent producer given his paltry number of snaps —- imagine what he could have accomplished if he wasn’t given the 2nd fewest number of targets of the WRs and was tied for the least number of starts.

Other Under-used Cardinals This Season To Date:

  • G Tyrston Colon —- 74.7 PFF grade (2nd best on entire offense) —- Elijah Wilkinson: 35.4
  • TE Trey McBride —- 62.9 —- Zach Ertz: 51.8;
  • TE Elijah Higgins (Michael Wilson’s teammate at Stanford) —- Geoff Swaim: 52.2
  • RB Emari Demercado —-61.2—- has the “it” factor —- reminds me of Marcel Shipp
  • ED Dennis Gardeck —- 78.4 —-only averaging 28.5 snaps on defense a game
  • DE Cameron Thomas —-59.1 —-only averaging 26.8 snaps a game
  • CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. —-64.5 —- Marco Wilson:50.7
  • S Qwuantrezz Knight —- K’Von Wallace: 57.8

ROTB Questions:

  • What players would you add to this list?
  • Of the players listed, give up your top 5 of whom you would like to see utilized more often.
  1. _____________________
  2. _____________________
  3. ____________________
  4. ____________________
  5. _____________________

