Cardinals-Bengals DraftKings Week 5 prop bets: Take Josh Dobbs plus money, Michael Wilson’s over and the kickers

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow and I don’t know what to make of Joe Burrow.

Which for me means, no way that you can bet on any of the props for the Bengals skill players for this week.

However, there are some that we can bet on.

All of the props are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Dobbs o1.5 touchdown passes +154

Dobbs has been good for three games and then there was the first game. Can he continue to not make mistakes and take advantage of a good skill group and so far an excellent play caller?

I think so.

Michael Wilson o37.5 yards receiving -115

This seems low, but as soon as you say that bad things happen. Wilson has hit this number in every game but his first. He is growing in his usage and in Josh Dobbs rankings of targets.

Matt Prater o1.5 field goals made +110

Prater has attempted three field goals in every game until last week and had made at least two.

The Bengals defense is not the 49ers defense. They should have a shot to get points and kick field goals in this one.