Cardinals vs. Bengals: How to watch on TV, online stream, radio broadcast, odds and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are going for win number two and no one would have thought it would be against this team.

The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to find their way, after dealing with injuries and just ineffectiveness.

Are the Cardinals reedy to take that step?

Or will this be a get right game for the Bengals?

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 5: Arizona Cardinals (1-3) vs Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) Mark Sanchez (analyst) Laura Okmin (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +3 per DraftKings Sportsbook