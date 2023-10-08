Cardinals-Bengals Week 5 preview, matchups and picks

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals as each team looks for their second win of the 2023 NFL season.

No one saw that coming, and that is one of the heavy topics as we get into this.

Jess and I try and explore what is happening with the Bengals from the outside looking in, while pulling from conversations with those who cover the Bengals.

We talk about all that and more, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Topics and times:

(1:00) What the Cincinnati Bengals are and have done this season

(23:45) Key matchups and keys to victory for the Cardinals

(46:51) Predictions and best prop bets