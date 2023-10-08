Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready for Bengals in new uniforms, no Tee Higgins, Josh Dobbs impressing and more

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into a matchup of 1-3 teams, no idea how with the Cincinnati Bengals who were supposed to be true Super Bowl contenders.

How do they respond and can the Arizona Cardinals keep on turning heads? Can they turn it into wins?

We have all that and more to help you get ready.

Three Big Things: Bengals Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

New Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin learning how to hold for kicker Matt Prater

New punter steps in to also hold for kicker Matt Prater

Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is impressing, and other notes before the Cardinals host the Bengals

Arizona Cardinals Official Team Website I Arizona Cardinals – AZCardinals.com

Both Cardinals And Bengals Desperate For A Win

Gannon's team hosts struggling AFC power with Burrow hobbling

Cardinals Keep Roster As Is, Elevate Ben Stille And Corey Clement

Daley remains on Injured Reserve for now

Cardinals To Debut New Black Uniforms Against Bengals

Third and final combination put into use

It Only Makes Sense The Passtronaut Wants To Go To Space

QB Joshua Dobbs, an aerospace engineer, has it on the bucket list

Cardinals Cover 2 - Practice Windows Opened

Ep. 681 - On Wednesday, cornerback Garrett Williams and offensive lineman Dennis Daley were designated to return, meaning they could begin practicing, which they both did. That's good news. Especially Williams, the team's third-round pick last April.

Big Red Rage - Big Play Michael Wilson Makes Mark

Ep. 632 - Rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about his two-touchdown performance against the 49ers, growing in the offense with QB Joshua Dobbs, earning high praise from Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald

Cardinals Cover 2 - We’re On To Cincinnati

Ep. 682 - To repeat the popular Bill Belichick response, the Cardinals are moving past the loss at the San Francisco 49ers, and they are now focused on the Bengals. It is a matchup of a pair of 1-3 teams seemingly heading in opposite directions

Joshua Dobbs making case for extended Arizona Cardinals stint

Though he's still learning his new surroundings, Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has already shown enough to stick around beyond 2023.

Burrow, Bengals look to bounce back vs. Cardinals Sunday

"Joe Cool," Joe Burrow, has been ice cold in 2023. He will be piloting the 1-3 Bengals against the 1-3 Cardinals on Sunday.

Video: Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White joins Wolf & Luke - Arizona Sports

Hollywood Brown focused on consistency, being a Cardinal in 2023

Hollywood Brown remains dialed in on improving his craft under the watchful eye of passing game coordinator and WRs coach Drew Terrell.

Arizona Cardinals debuting all black uniform vs Cincinnati Bengals

For the first time this season the Arizona Cardinals are going with all black uniforms after three weeks of reds and a week of whites.

LB Kyzir White says Cardinals must get takeaways to beat Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals have slew of injuries but LB Kyzir White says embracing the challenge will help them earn a win this week.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins ruled out with rib injury vs. the Cardinals

The Bengals offense take on the Cardinals without one of their wide receivers as Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a rib injury.

Joe Burrow's health headlines storylines for Cardinals-Bengals

The Cardinals' Week 5 tilt against the Bengals isn't nearly as one-sided as it originally appeared to be entering the regular season.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins to miss game vs. Cardinals

Higgins was questionable for the game with a rib injury. He will not play in Week 5.

Arizona Cardinal elevate RB Corey Clement, DL Ben Stille for Week 5

RB Damien Williams, signed earlier in the week, remains on the practice squad this week.

OL Dennis Daley remains on IR; Will Hernandez could be good to go vs. Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals did not activate OL Dennis Daley, suggesting that Will Hernandez could be ready to play vs. the Bengals.