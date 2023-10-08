Cardinals-Bengals first half open thread

We have the blackout uniforms today for your Arizona Cardinals as they host another 1-3 team in the Cincinnati Bengals.

No one expected this game to be close or competitive and yet the Cardinals are small underdogs for the first time this season, as opposed to most games where they were touchdown plus dogs.

Will they answer the call?

Week 5: Arizona Cardinals (1-3) vs Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Time: 1:05 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) Mark Sanchez (analyst) Laura Okmin (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +3 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Lets go Cardinals!