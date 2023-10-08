Arizona Cardinals blown out by Cincinnati Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals defense is bad.

We knew that coming into the year, but they’ve become really bad because of injuries and then they had to deal with a desperate Cincinnati Bengals team.

That was asking for a performance like this as they were blown out by the Bengals 34-20.

Ja’Marr Chase was on another level today, and more than anything this game showed that the first four games of Josh Dobbs were probably not sustainable as he had his worst game as a Cardinal today.

Dobbs finished with two interceptions and a fumble in the game, to go with his two touchdown passes.

It was an overall terrible performance after James Conner left with a knee injury and it was the first time this season we have seen quite a bit of the Cardinals offense and defense be overmatched.

The turning point of the game was simply a bad play call by Drew Petzing, running a quarterback power on 4-1 from shotgun and losing two yards. That basically changed the complexion of the game.

Hopefully the Cardinals can get back to playing smart football next week and Dobbs can get back to protecting the ball.