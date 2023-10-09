Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs to Los Angeles Rams

That one was what we expected when the year started, then after the four weeks we all decided to buy-in that this team could compete.

Instead, they laid an egg and showed they just lack a lot of talent.

That’s why when DraftKings Sportsbook dropped the opening line for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams, it was actually a bit surprising that they are only six-point underdogs.

Especially since the game is in Los Angeles and the Rams are not nearly as bad as everyone expected them to be.

The Rams are coming off a beating by the Eagles, but sit at 2-3 on the year.

So, do the Arizona Cardinals have a chance to hang and can they stop the force that has been Puka Nacua after being destroyed by Brandon Aiyuk and Ja’Marr Chase in back to back games?

It’ll be interesting to see how this line moves over the next week.