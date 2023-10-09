Red Rain Podcast: CIN 34 ARZ 20, Cardinals, Disguised as Crows, Play like Lame Ducks (Again) in Pass Coverage

In this week’s episode of the Red Rain Podcast, here are some of the pertinent topics that warrant discussion:
How can cardinals disguised as ⬛crows play like lame ducks in pass coverage with a D-minded HC and call this a culture change? How can highest graded players on O and D Week 4 vs 49ers, Wilson (77.3) and Clark (70.0), be ignored in Week 5? More on Red Rain Podcast this am.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Zach Pascal must have run the wrong route on that pick 6. There is no way a coach designs him to be in the passing lane to Hollywood Brown on the intermediate slant. Especially not in that precarious situation. Dobbs is classy here and doesn't say what really happened. https://t.co/BTRmCvbU54— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
The defense is running these TEX (tackle/end exchange loops) Twists to near perfection. Great job by Cam Thomas to command the double team so Zaven Collins can run the twist inside. Way to throw the lasso around Burrow, Cowboy! https://t.co/3XeVH2mE2O— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Bright spots for today: Hamilton, Wallace, Collins, Gardeck, Dimukeje, Strong, Conner, Ertz, Demercado, Moore, PJJ, Froholdt, Hernandez.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Add Dante Stills as one of the bright spots today.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Emari Demarcado is a baller. Not only for how impressive his first NFL TD was, but because of how he takes the romance out of the A gap blitz, stonewalling the LB and knocking him backward. https://t.co/pRzNwCc7mb— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Good to hear JG acknowledge what was a shit show once again in pass coverage, yet all Bengals had to do was watch what Brandon Aiyuk did the week before to know how easy it is to beat all the loose, no deep help coverage. Can anyone explain why Marco W. started over Kei'Trel C.? https://t.co/aLwrKLKkG8— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
It makes no sense that MO hired a defensive minded HC in JG who hired youngest DC in NFL in Nick Rallis and yet the new GM invested so little toward giving JG/NR a fighter's chance talent-wise and in building team confidence. More on Red Rain Podcast, tomorrow.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Hey fans, what are your expectations for Kyler Murray this season?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
Hypothetical Q for fans. If Kyler plays, struggles in new O and says it's not the right fit for him, what do you do?— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2023
