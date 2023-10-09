After five weeks, Arizona Cardinals have two top ten picks in 2024 NFL Draft

We are five weeks into the 2023 NFL season, about 1⁄ 3 of the way through and through the first five games the Arizona Cardinals are 1-4.

That is not overly unexpected, even when we as fans were looking forward to potentially beating the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Coming out of the week, the Arizona Cardinals can be excited about one thing... They have two top ten picks heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to Tankathon, the 2024 NFL Draft order before Monday Night Football.

This would be a nice way for the Cardinals to make things up to their fans after a long season.

If this is how things finish, and we have a lot of time left, there are a couple of things. If Kyler Murray is good, his cap is baked into their nearly $70 million in cap space heading into the 2024 offseason.

So, picking 6th and 9th would potentially allow them to address the rest of the roster.

As many know, I moonlight doing a lot of NFL Draft stuff and this would allow the Cardinals to add two impact players and both for me would be along the lines.

If we just look at the consensus mocks:

Caleb Williams Marvin Harrison Jr. Drake Maye Jared Verse Olumuyiwa Fashanu

That means the Cardinals can grab Joe Alt, who I think would give the Cardinals an amazing set of bookend tackles for the foreseeable future.

At nine, I think you have a couple of ways to go, but you can look at both Jer’Zhan Newton, the interior pass rusher and incredible defensive lineman from Illinois, or Kool-Aid McKinstry, a dynamic cornerback from Alabama.

It would be a nice way to get over the season.

How would you attack the 2024 NFL Draft in this scenario?