Packers vs Raiders: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

Happy Monday Night Football to all of you that celebrate.

For me, it is all about teams in front of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft order winning games right now.

So, we are all Raiders fans tonight.

Meanwhile, the Packers look good, then bad, then okay, but mostly like they are trying to get into the Jordan Love era.

Here is everything you need to know about the game, enjoy.

Who: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time

Location: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

National TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports SiriusXM channel 88

Betting line: Raiders-2 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the staff picks from our friends at TallySight.