Cardinals Reacts Week 9: Are you surprised to see the Arizona Cardinals were able to trade Josh Dobbs?

The Arizona Cardinals made one move at the trade deadline, and it was one no one really expected until Sunday evening.

No, the Cardinals traded Josh Dobbs on Tuesday and ended his brief eight game tenure as the Arizona Cardinals signal caller, paving the way for Clayton Tune to get his first start before Kyler Murray is fully back and starting.

So, were you surprised to see the Arizona Cardinals deal Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings and were you even more surprised to see that they were able to get anything at all for him?

