ROTB Pick 3 vs Spread Competition Week 9

Updated Standings: (with special (thanks to CCF)
16 nkaiser8
15 Rawdy, iacardsfan, Mitch
14 ***CFWA, Wilmot515, Blackram928, Riggodrill
13 ***RyanMac7
12 Red Run, ERauch, CCF
11 Chambana81
10 JethroBodine
0 Kyle
NFL Week 9 point spreads:
- Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
- Miami Dolphins (+2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
- Minnesota Vikings (+4) at Atlanta Falcons (-4)
- Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)
- Arizona Cardinals (+7) at Cleveland Browns (-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5) at Houston Texans (-2.5)
- Washington Commanders (+2.5) at New England Patriots (-2.5)
- Chicago Bears (+6.5) at New Orleans Saints (-6.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers (+2.5)
- New York Giants (+3) at Las Vegas Raiders (-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (+3) at Philadelphia Eagles (-3)
- Buffalo Bills (+1.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at New York Jets (+1.5)
My Picks:
- GB (-2,5) over LAR
- TB (+2.5) over HOU
- NE (-2.5) over WAS
Your Picks?
Loading comments...