ROTB Pick 3 vs Spread Competition Week 9

By Walter Mitchell
Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Updated Standings: (with special (thanks to CCF)

16 nkaiser8

15 Rawdy, iacardsfan, Mitch

14 ***CFWA, Wilmot515, Blackram928, Riggodrill

13 ***RyanMac7

12 Red Run, ERauch, CCF

11 Chambana81

10 JethroBodine

0 Kyle

NFL Week 9 point spreads:

  • Tennessee Titans (+2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
  • Miami Dolphins (+2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+4) at Atlanta Falcons (-4)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+7) at Cleveland Browns (-7)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5) at Houston Texans (-2.5)
  • Washington Commanders (+2.5) at New England Patriots (-2.5)
  • Chicago Bears (+6.5) at New Orleans Saints (-6.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers (+2.5)
  • New York Giants (+3) at Las Vegas Raiders (-3)
  • Dallas Cowboys (+3) at Philadelphia Eagles (-3)
  • Buffalo Bills (+1.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at New York Jets (+1.5)

My Picks:

  • GB (-2,5) over LAR
  • TB (+2.5) over HOU
  • NE (-2.5) over WAS

Your Picks?

