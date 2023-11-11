Cardinals-Falcons DraftKings Week 10 prop bets: Kyler Murray is back, Bijan Robinson should have a big day and more

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting the Atlanta Falcons and we should see the return to the field of Kyler Murray, and hopefully James Conner.

Both of those players should provide a nice boost for the Arizona Cardinals agains the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are some of the better prop bets I like this week courtesy of our friends from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyler Murray o1.5 touchdown passes +170

Murray is back, let’s take a shot to see if the Cardinals can get the passing offense going. They need it and Murray at plus money to throw a couple touchdowns in his return could be a good one.

Kyler Murray longest rush o12.5 yards -110

Murray coming back off an injury is maybe not the best idea, but I think with how Petzing has used quarterbacks is going to allow this to hit.

Bijan Robinson o3.5 receptions +120

The Cardinals allow receptions to the running back. Bijan is an excellent playmaker and this seems like a good chance to hit in this one.

This is a small slate, but this should be a fun one to watch.

Good luck and enjoy.