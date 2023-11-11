Clayton Tune, Cardinals-Browns review, Kyler Murray’s return

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals were blown out by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and Jess and I are back to discuss everything that went wrong.

It was quite a bit of a crap show and one that is very forgettable, especially for the offense.

We discussed if we were surprised and what went wrong.

From there, we discussed a bit of the good and then got to the main emphasis of the show, the return of Kyler Murray.

It is a great hour of Cardinals talk, so enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Clayton Tune’s play

(19:17) More of the bad from the game

(26:29) Any good from the loss

(35:18) Expectations for Kyler Murray