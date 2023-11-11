ROTB Veterans’ Day Salutes

This is an opportunity for each of us to honor the veterans who have and continue to fight for our freedom.

My thoughts today:

Happy Veteran’s Day to all the men and women who have provided us with the freedom we relish and savor in the United States of America. Two of the veterans I am thinking about the most today are Pat Tillman (fallen Special Forces CPL in Afghanistan) and my dad (who was a radio operator on an air craft carrier in the Pacific during WWII).

Pat Tillman

Walter B.J. Mitchell Jr.

The highest gratitude to two of the brightest lights and trailblazers of my life.

Your thoughts and tributes today?