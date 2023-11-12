Cardinals vs. Falcons: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy game day one and all, and welcome the return of Kyler Murray to the Arizona Cardinals.

It will be an exciting chance for the fans to see Murray back in action, and hopefully by his side we will get to see James Conner get healthy and get to work as well.

This is going to be a fun game, if only for the fact we finally get to see a good chunk of what we had hoped the offense would look like.

Here is everything you need to know.

Week 10: Arizona Cardinals (1-8) vs Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 2:05 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) Adam Archuleta (analyst) Amanda Renner (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +2 per DraftKings Sportsbook