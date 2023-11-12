 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Revenge of the Birds staff picks, predictions and best bets for week 10 of the 2023 NFL season

The staff makes their picks for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

By Seth Cox
Happy Sunday one and all.

There is another AFC game this morning in Germany, so make sure to tune into NFL Network early morning at 7:30 a.m. in Arizona.

Here are the staff picks and the big games today, as always, lines are provided by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Indianapolis Colts (-2) vs. New England Patriots, 7:30 a.m. AT on NFL Network

The Colts are fighting for the playoffs, while the Patriots may be fighting for the Caleb Williams, Drake Maye sweepstakes.

New Orleans Saints (-3) at Minnesota Vikings, 11:00 a.m. AT on Fox

The Saints are sitting atop the NFC South, the Vikings just fought back into the seventh seed in the NFC Playoffs, this is a big game, even if it may not be a sexy one.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5), 11:00 a.m. AT on Fox

The Browns just beat down the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens barely held off the Arizona Cardinals. This should be fun.

Detroit Lions (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m. AT on CBS

The Lions and Chargers are fighting for playoff seeding, and this could be fireworks, if the Chargers could get their stuff together.

