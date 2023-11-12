Cardinals-Falcons Week 10 preview, matchups to watch, and picks

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Atlanta Falcons and unfortunately I had to miss this one.

Luckily, it was for a great reason as I got to see my older boys win a playoff football game.

So, Blake Murphy hopped on to join Jess Root and discuss the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Falcons.

Can the Cardinals control the Falcons offense? Can Kyler Murray and the offense get anything going against the Falcons defense?

Enjoy the best hour of Cardinals talk on the web.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Falcons, their season and who they are and have been

(26:18) Keys to success, key matchups

(44:20) Picks, predictions and best prop bets