Bird Droppings: Kyler Murray back for the Arizona Cardinals, James Conner makes return as well, getting ready for Atlanta Falcons and more

Happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are getting back into action with Kyler Murray and James Conner both being back in the fold.

That could be a huge change for the team and from here on out let’s hope they are playing better, especially on offense.

Here is all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray talks about his rehab and his upcoming first start back after surgery against the Falcons

Three Big Things: Falcons Week

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon officially announces Kyler Murray will start at QB against the Falcons

QB Kyler Murray's rehab time spent at Tempe facility helps connect him with teammates, and other notes before the Cardinals host the Falcons

In some ways, Kyler Murray's return to QB is a new start to the Cardinals' season

Cardinals activate RB James Conner to 53-man roster from Injured Reserve

Elsewhere In The QB Room, Clayton Tune Learns From Cleveland

Big Red Rage - Dante Stills Impressive In Rookie Season

Ep. 637 - Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Dante Stills was known more as a pass rusher coming out of West Virginia. However as the 2023 season has progressed, Stills has worked hard to defend the run and the effort has not gone unnoticed by his coaches

Cardinals Cover 2 - Kyler Murray Makes His Return

Ep. 697 - When Kyler Murray takes the field on Sunday, it will have been 335 days since he last played in a game. In other words, a long time ago. There is excitement. There is curiosity. There is a lot of unknown.

Kyler Murray to make first start for Cardinals in 11 months - ESPN

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will start Sunday against the Falcons, marking his return from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the past 11 months.

Cardinals activate RB James Conner off IR ahead of Falcons game - ESPN

The Arizona Cardinals activated running back James Conner off the injured reserve/designated to return list on Saturday.

Kyler Murray's return: Which Arizona Cardinals benefit the most?

Hollywood Brown isn't the only Arizona Cardinal expected to see a boost in production with Kyler Murray back in the fold.

Kyler Murray 'emotionless' ahead of 2023 debut for Cardinals

It's been a long time coming for quarterback Kyler Murray's return to action following his ACL tear nearly 11 months prior.

Kyler Murray named Cardinals' starting quarterback vs. Falcons

Kyler Murray will once again retake his spot in the starting lineup when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

Cardinals sign defensive lineman Naquan Jones to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of Naquan Jones, a defensive lineman with 32 games under his belt, to the practice squad.

Cardinals begin franchise-altering stretch with Kyler Murray's return

These next eight games for quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are massive for the future outlook of the franchise.

Conner officially activated by Cardinals ahead game vs. Atlanta

The Cardinals have activated running back James Conner from the injured reserve/designated to return list on Saturday.