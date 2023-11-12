Cardinals-Falcons first half open thread

Happy gameday one and all

The Arizona Cardinals get Kyler Murray and James Conner back.

They will be without D.J. Humprhies, while Michael Wilson and Will Hernandez will play in this game.

This is a huge opportunity for the Arizona Cardinals today, can they take advantage and start to change the record, as much as they have changed the culture of this group.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 10: Arizona Cardinals (1-8) vs Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 2:05 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) Adam Archuleta (analyst) Amanda Renner (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +2 per DraftKings Sportsbook