Cardinals-Falcons second half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals defense has not been up to the task today, while trying to slow down Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons offense, as well as some questionable at best calls on third downs.

However, we have seen quite a bit from the Arizona Cardinals offense against the Falcons and the takeaway is… Kyler Murray looks like he is back.

Murray has 143 yards passing, 13 rushing yards and a rushing touchdowns as the Cardinals trail 14-12 at the half.

Murray and the offense look good, while the defense has been hurt by two interesting penalty calls that gave the Falcons first downs.

Those drives resulted in both Falcons scores and the ability to stop third down conversions is the difference in this game.

Let’s hope the Cardinals find that recipe in the second half and the offense can continue to move the ball, and finish drives with touchdowns.

It is a good start, let’s see a better finish for the Arizona Cardinals.