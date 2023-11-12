Kyler Murray leads game winning drive, as Arizona Cardinals beat Atlanta Falcons in quarterbacks return

It was back and forth and neither team could deliver the knockout blow, and then in the end Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals showed you why they have held the line, as they win 25-23 in Murray’s return to the field.

They believe in their quarterback, and their quarterback seems to believe in them and what the new regime is selling and in the end, the Arizona Cardinals get the win, and Kyler Murray, Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals offense may have something cooking.

Murray threw for 249 yards and one interception.

Kyler Murray had 33 yards rushing, James Conner had 73 yards rushing, and McBride was the first tight end since 1989 to go over 100 yards receiving as he finishes with 131 receiving yards and the Arizona Cardinals are back in the win column.

The defense made stops at times, and when they needed to as well, and overcame some very questionable at best defensive penalties.

They gave Murray and the offense enough time to get down the field an setup a 23-yard game winning field goal for Matt Prater who kicked four today.

Of course on the final drive, Murray reminded us why he is so special:

Welcome back and welcome back to the win column for the Arizona Cardinals.