Murray Murray Cardinals’ Tweets!

It was a Cardinals’ fan’s delight to see the team fight hard all game and close out a 25-23 celebratory walk-off win in classic comeback fashion. And speaking of classic comebacks, how about the performance that Kyler Murray put on full display at State Farm Stadium yesterday afternoon!

Here were two of my post-game reactions:

Do you Kyler Murray take this tight end as your lawful, wedded McBride?



K1: "I do." — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 13, 2023

It has been close to 40 years since the Cardinals had a TE have a 100 yard receiving performance.

Cardinals’ Key Performers:

Kyler Murray: 19/.32, 249 yds., 7.8 ave., 0 TD, 1 int, 2 sacks, 6 rushes, 33 yards, 5.5 ave., 1 TD

James Conner: 16 rushes for 73 yards, 4.6 ave.

Trey McBride: 8 catches in 9 targets, 131 yds., 16.4 ave.

Kelvin Beachum: 0 sacks

Paris Johnson Jr.: 0 sacks

Kyzir White: 11 tackles

Budda Baker: 10 tackles

B.J. Ojulari: 8 tackles, 2 sacks

Dennis Gardeck: 5 tackles, 1 sack

Kevin Strong: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Roy Lopez: 5 tackles

Zaven Collins: 5 tackles

Greg Dortch: 2 punt returns for 56 yds., 28.0 ave.

Matt Prater: 4/4 FG (long of 56), 1/1 XPTs

Blake Gillikin: 3 punts for 156 yds., 52.0 ave.

Week 10 Reset?

The Falcons showed us Petzing's offense for the first 9 weeks. Run heavy and ignoring best WRs. Kyler Murray showed us that he is authoring his own style of offense, where he is the point guard dialing up fast breaks, dishing up slam dunks. Talk about a Week 10 reset in ARZ. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 13, 2023

Too Early to Make Judgments:

One of the most fabulous comments from last week’s discussion about best system fits for Kyler Murray was:

Kudos, Horace! I think we both got the answers to our questions —- as this week the offense was transformed from run-heavy/ignore WRs to pass thirsty from both 12 personnel and the Cardinals’ new version of the spread, going up-tempo at times..

This diversified offensive scheme for when Kyler returned must have been in the planning stage for months. Kudos to Kyler, Drew Petzing and the entire offense for orchestrating this creatively nuanced approach within wha? —- a mere 12 practices.

Carry-over of Kyler’s Favorite Plays:

Bingo, Joecb1991. Great call.

Giving Petzing the Benefit of the Doubt:

Amen, 61. You crushed this!

Just as the Cardinals had a great week of practice this week —- so did ROTB in working together to discuss concerns, ideas and solutions.

Much more analysis of the Cardinals’ performance in a three phases on today’s Red Rain Podcast.

Boy oh boy, are you feeling encouraged today about what you saw in this game?