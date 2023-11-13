Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs for 11th straight game, even with Kyler Murray back

The Arizona Cardinals have won two games on the season now.

After a long six game losing streak, the Cardinals came back and pulled off a last second win in the return of Kyler Murray, and it has moved the Cardinals a little bit in the overall rankings.

It has not however, changed how the sharps are looking at the Arizona Cardinals, as they have opened as +4.5-point underdogs ahead of their matchup with the Houston Texans according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Texans are coming off a great win over the Cincinnati Bengals and sit as the seventh seed in the AFC Playoff picture.

They are led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has looked like the real deal as the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, can the Cardinals put a stop to the Stroud who in his last two games has thrown for 826 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception.

The Cardinals defense will have their hands full, can they cover on the road?