Bills vs Broncos: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

Happy Victory Monday for only the second time of the 2023 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos are heading to Buffalo to take on the perplexing Bills.

We know the Broncos are in a predicament, but how are the Bills fighting for a playoff spot? What happened?

This could be a blowout, but the way the Bills have played so unevenly that it doesn’t exactly feel as sure as it should.

Here is everything you need to know about Monday Night Football.

Who: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 6:15 p.m. Arizona time

Location: Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, NY

National TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports SiriusXM channel 88

Betting line: Bills -8 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are Revenge of the Birds staff picks via our friends at TallySight.