ROTB Pick 3 vs Spread Competition Week 11

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings: (with special the inks to CCF)

19 ***Wilmot515, Rawdy, nkaiser8, iacardsfan, Mitch

18 ***RyanMac7, ***CCF, CFWA, Blackram928

15 Chambana81, ERauch

14 Red Run, Riggodrill

12 JethroBodine

NFL Week 11 point spreads:

  • Cincinnati Bengals (+4) at Baltimore Ravens (-4)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-10.5) at Carolina Panthers (+10.5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+4) at Cleveland Browns (-4)
  • Chicago Bears (+9.5) at Detroit Lions (-9.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Green Bay Packers (+3.5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (+5.5) at Houston Texans (-5.5)
  • Tennessee Titans (+6.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+10) at Miami Dolphins (-10)
  • New York Giants (+9.5) at Washington Commanders (-9.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-10.5)
  • New York Jets (+6.5) at Buffalo Bills (-6.5)
  • Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+1.5) at Denver Broncos (-1.5)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)

My Picks:

  • LAC (-3.5) over GB
  • SEA (-2.5) over LAR
  • KC (-2.5) over PHI

Your Picks?

