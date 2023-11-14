ROTB Pick 3 vs Spread Competition Week 11

Updated Standings: (with special the inks to CCF)
19 ***Wilmot515, Rawdy, nkaiser8, iacardsfan, Mitch
18 ***RyanMac7, ***CCF, CFWA, Blackram928
15 Chambana81, ERauch
14 Red Run, Riggodrill
12 JethroBodine
NFL Week 11 point spreads:
- Cincinnati Bengals (+4) at Baltimore Ravens (-4)
- Dallas Cowboys (-10.5) at Carolina Panthers (+10.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+4) at Cleveland Browns (-4)
- Chicago Bears (+9.5) at Detroit Lions (-9.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Green Bay Packers (+3.5)
- Arizona Cardinals (+5.5) at Houston Texans (-5.5)
- Tennessee Titans (+6.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+10) at Miami Dolphins (-10)
- New York Giants (+9.5) at Washington Commanders (-9.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-10.5)
- New York Jets (+6.5) at Buffalo Bills (-6.5)
- Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)
- Minnesota Vikings (+1.5) at Denver Broncos (-1.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)
My Picks:
- LAC (-3.5) over GB
- SEA (-2.5) over LAR
- KC (-2.5) over PHI
Your Picks?
