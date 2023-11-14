Arizona Cardinals fall to 4th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after win over Atlanta Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals came into the week with the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, after their win over the Atlanta Falcons, they have fallen to the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That is a small drop, and may take them out of the Marvin Harrison Jr. range, but it keeps them in the range where they will still be able to do work in the draft.

Here is the current draft order after 10 weeks of the NFL season.

The Cardianls have the fourth and 20th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as of November 14th. Where do they end up picking?