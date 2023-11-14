 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals fall to 4th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after win over Atlanta Falcons

The 2024 NFL Draft order has the Arizona Cardinals draft picks falling down the board.

By Seth Cox
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals came into the week with the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, after their win over the Atlanta Falcons, they have fallen to the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That is a small drop, and may take them out of the Marvin Harrison Jr. range, but it keeps them in the range where they will still be able to do work in the draft.

Here is the current draft order after 10 weeks of the NFL season.

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. New York Giants
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Chicago Bears
  6. Green Bay Packers
  7. Los Angeles Rams
  8. Tennessee Titans
  9. Atlanta Falcons
  10. Washington Commanders
  11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  12. New York Jets
  13. Denver Broncos
  14. Los Angeles Chargers
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Las Vegas Raiders
  17. Buffalo Bills
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. New Orleans Saints
  20. Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans

The Cardianls have the fourth and 20th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as of November 14th. Where do they end up picking?

