Arizona Cardinals rookies were great in week 10 according to PFF

The Arizona Cardinals return of Kyler Murray rightfully had all the headlines, but one of the biggest reason the Arizona Cardinals won their second game of the 2023 NFL season is because of their 2023 NFL Draft class.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals had three rookies in the top ten graded rookies from week 10.

Highest graded NFL rookies from Week 10 pic.twitter.com/SXUn1UsB4d — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 14, 2023

This doesn’t include Paris Johnson Jr. who had another good game as the starting right tackle, and Michael Wilson who played despite missing most of the week.

This rookie class is getting thrown into the fire, and they are starting to round into form. It helps to get big time veterans like Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and of course Kyler Murray and James Conner back, but it is also big to see these guys stepping up.

The biggest three listed above, B.J. Ojulari, Dante Stills and Garrett Williams are all players at huge areas of need as well.

So, for those guys to start to make an impact, the Cardinals are heading in the right direction.

Let’s hope that continues.