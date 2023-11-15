Cardinals Reacts Week 11: What position do you want the Arizona Cardinals to draft in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It has been a while since we discussed a win during the Arizona Cardinals weekly react survey.

That means we will see how the confidence changes this week, but the other thing I was interested in was getting a baseline for what fans are looking forward to in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Are you wanting to invest in a new quarterback, or are you wanting to invest in the rest of the team and move forward with Kyler Murray as the Cardinals signal caller?

Murray is hopefully going to play in eight games this season, so we should have a good idea of where he is and how he fits into the team as a whole.

So, we will ask at the beginning, middle and end of the season to see how things change.