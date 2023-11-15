Arizona Cardinals claim running back Michael Carter off waivers

The Arizona Cardinals running back situation has been interesting.

Obviously James Conner is the man, and Emari Demercado has done a nice job as an undrafted running back, from there it thins out.

So, the team made a move on the waiver wire to claim former New York Jets running back Michael Carter.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has been awarded its waiver claim on running back Michael Carter from the New York Jets and has released offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr. Carter (5-8, 201) played 39 games (21 starts) the past three seasons with the Jets after entering the league as a fourth-round selection (107th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He had 1,079 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 269 carries (4.0-yard avg.) to go along with 92 receptions for 681 yards with the Jets. In 2022, the 24-year old Carter played 16 games (10 starts) and had 402 rushing yards and three touchdowns after rushing for 639 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2021 when he appeared in 14 games (11 starts). He had 36 receptions for 325 yards in 2021 and followed that up with 41 receptions for 288 yards last season. This year, Carter appeared in nine games and had 15 receptions for 68 yards and eight carries for 38 yards.

Conner and Demercado have both been banged up this year, so maybe Carter can give them a legitimate third option at running back.

Welcome aboard, Michael.