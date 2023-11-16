We prepare you for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Houston Texans.

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans: Everything you need to know for Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals have an early kickoff this week against the Houston Texans who are battling for a spot in the AFC playoffs as well as the AFC South lead.

Who would have thought that?

This is going to be a great test for the Arizona Cardinals defense, as they face perhaps the best quarterback they have seen all season in rookie signal caller C.J Stroud. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as 5-point underdogs.

Stroud has been electric, the rookie from Ohio State is having a historic rookie season, with 2,626 yards passing 15 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions.

He has been doing it with a group of receivers that does not strike fear into most opponents, but his work has been other-worldly.

On the flipside, the Cardinals offense could have a big day.

The Texans defense is 16th in points, 20th in yards, 24 in pass yards, allowed and middle of the pack in turnovers forced.

So, it could be a shootout in Houston.

The question becomes, are the Cardinals and Kyler Murray up to the task?

This could be an offensive bonanza.